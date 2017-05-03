Cebu City Hall workers, Cebu media workers pass bar exam

THREE Cebu City Hall employees and two members of the Cebu media were among those who passed the 2016 bar examination.

Three former workers of Sun.Star Cebu are also now lawyers.

Mark Jason Tirol, Mario Calvo and Ailee Tejano, who are City Hall workers, said that their sacrifices and hard work paid off.

Tirol and Calvo said that after taking the exam in November last year, they just leave it all up to God.

Tirol visited and lighted candles at the shrine of Our Lady of Lindogon in Simala, Sibonga and was on his way to the tomb of Archbishop Teofilo Camomot in Carcar City when he was informed about the good news.

“I knew that the result will be out by lunch time but I did not check the web. I told myself that if my phones keeps on ringing, that’s the sign that I passed the bar and it did just minutes before lunch time. The feeling was unexplainable, I was shaking,” Tirol told SunStar Cebu. He is the acting division head of the Financial Control Division of the City Accounting Office.

Calvo, who is the acting assistant department head of the Human Resource Department, said that he learned about it while he was praying inside the Our Lady of the Rule Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City.

Tejano, who is with the Office of the Mayor, and the two other bar passers said that their achievement is proof that juggling work and study is not a hindrance in realizing their goals.

Meanwhile, former SunStar Cebu employees Cheska Marie Geli, Jessica Banzon-Natad and Mary Sheryll Ygay were also among the bar passers.

Geli, 26, previously worked for SunStar Cebu as a sports correspondent for two years and a full-time sports reporter for another two years before she decided to focus on her law studies.

Natad, meanwhile, was a business reporter for SunStar Cebu before she decided to take up law.

DyAB Cebu radio broadcasters John DX Lapid and Thaddeus “JT Benz” Bentulan also passed the bar exam.