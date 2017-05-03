Comelec preps ballot boxes for recount

AFTER some delays, the inventory and sealing of ballot boxes in the election protest filed by former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama against Mayor Tomas Osmeña finally started yesterday.

The inventory of the ballot boxes from 168 precincts under protest was attended by City Election Officer Atty. Marchel Sarno, City Treasurer Tessie Camarillo and representatives of Rama and Osmeña.

Sarno, in an interview, said the inventory, sealing and turnover will be finished in three days.

“As to the schedule of the recount, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Second Division has yet to give an order. But it will definitely be in the coming days,” he said.

Sarno said that after the inventory, the ballot boxes will be transported to Manila and stored at the National Comelec warehouse while waiting for the recount.