CV cop precincts to be inspected for 'secret jails'
POLICE Regional Office (PRO) Central Visayas Director Noli Taliño ordered an inspection in all police stations in 97 municipalities and 10 cities in Cebu, Bohol, and Siquijor.
The official’s move is to check the presence of any “secret jail,” which the Commission on Human Rights discovered in Tondo precinct in Metro Manila last week.
He visited the police stations of Tabuelan and Tuburan last week, and discovered that the detention cells are packed with detainees.
Cebu City Police Office Director Joel Doria inspected 11 police stations in the city yesterday.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.
