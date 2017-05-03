DENR 7 to proponents: Submit documents

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 reminded proponents of the P10-billion Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to comply with the requirements if they wish to proceed with the removal of the more than 2,000 trees to pave the way for the project.

Dr. Eddie Llamedo, DENR 7 spokesperson, said that proponents of the project have yet to comply with some requirements, including a comprehensive public hearing on all affected sectors, five certificates from barangays raising no objection to the cutting of trees, among others.

Llamedo said that they initially conducted an inventory of 484 trees growing from P. Del Rosario St. to Osmeña Blvd.

Of the 484 trees, only 170 were recommended for cutting, while 314 were to be earthballed.

They are conducting a second inventory of 1,622 trees growing along the BRT route.

In a separate interview, Marc Canton of the Movement for a Livable Cebu urged proponents not to resort to tree-cutting. He suggested earthballing the trees.

Vince Cinches of Greenpeace Philippines also opposed the cutting of trees as these are “natural capital” that are expensive to rehabilitate.