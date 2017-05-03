Fire in Lawaan, Talisay razes 8 houses
EIGHT houses were destroyed in a fire in Sitio Crusher, Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City, Cebu at 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday.
The Talisay City Government is set to provide financial assistance to the affected families before the end of this week.
SFO2 Sherwin Algoso, a fire investigator of the Talisay City Fire Station, said that the fire occurred at the house of Tarciana Simeon.
Algoso said that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short-circuit.
No one was reported hurt or killed in the fire. Damage to property was pegged at P70, 000.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!