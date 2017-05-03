Fire in Lawaan, Talisay razes 8 houses | SunStar

Fire in Lawaan, Talisay razes 8 houses

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
By
Justin K. Vestil

EIGHT houses were destroyed in a fire in Sitio Crusher, Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City, Cebu at 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

The Talisay City Government is set to provide financial assistance to the affected families before the end of this week.

SFO2 Sherwin Algoso, a fire investigator of the Talisay City Fire Station, said that the fire occurred at the house of Tarciana Simeon.

Algoso said that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short-circuit.

No one was reported hurt or killed in the fire. Damage to property was pegged at P70, 000.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


