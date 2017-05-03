Fire in Lawaan, Talisay razes 8 houses

EIGHT houses were destroyed in a fire in Sitio Crusher, Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City, Cebu at 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

The Talisay City Government is set to provide financial assistance to the affected families before the end of this week.

SFO2 Sherwin Algoso, a fire investigator of the Talisay City Fire Station, said that the fire occurred at the house of Tarciana Simeon.

Algoso said that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short-circuit.

No one was reported hurt or killed in the fire. Damage to property was pegged at P70, 000.