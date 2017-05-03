Is Kap Bas getting VIP treatment in jail?

POLICE officials in Talisay City will investigate allegations that their personnel gave special treatment to jailed Lagtang Barangay Captain Mark Ferdinand “Dindin” Bas.

This, after receiving reports that Bas, who is detained for carrying an unlicensed firearm and explosives, is reportedly allowed to loiter in City Hall.

While Bas denied allegations that he was given special treatment, he admitted that he was allowed by his jailers to leave his cell to eat and breathe fresh air.

Senior Insp. Albert Quilitorio, Talisay City deputy police chief, said they plan to investigate their personnel, especially those assigned at the police substation in City Hall, where Bas is detained.

Quilitorio said if the allegations are true, the policemen involved could be administratively sanctioned.

He said they don’t give special treatment to detainees, even if they are local officials.

PO3 Juanito Makabenta, who was the on-duty jailer at the city police substation City Hall, also denied they allowed Bas to loiter.

He admitted, though, that they often let Bas out of his cell just to eat with his family within the substation.

Bas also admitted that he asked the policemen to let him leave the cell because he couldn’t stand the foul smell inside. He claims he is asthmatic.