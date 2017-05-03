Maquilan remembered

THE Mandaue City Government is mourning the death of Mantuyong Barangay Captain Antonino Maquilan, who was shot while on his wheelchair on B. Ceniza St. yesterday morning.

City officials described the 56-year-old Maquilan as a “fiery leader.”

His colleagues fondly called him “Tony Baboy” because of his piggery business.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said Maquilan was a “fairly successful businessman,” who owned several piggeries and a lechon business.

The mayor said the last time they saw each other was during the height of the flood last April 16.

Despite being an amputee, Maquilan organized the evacuation center at the barangay hall.

“Despite his condition, he was a very able leader in Barangay Mantuyong,” said Quisumbing.

Maquilan was on his last term as a barangay captain. He suffered a stroke last year, which caused his paralysis.

His wife Fe and son Wendell also serve as barangay councilors.

City Councilor Demetrio Cortes Jr. said Maquilan always imposed barangay and city policies.

“Tony Baboy ang tawag sa iya. Di mi kalimot kung naa mi kaon magda sya og ginhawaan sa baboy (He was fondly called as Tony Baboy. We remember that whenever we have an event, he always brings fried pig intestines),” said Cortes.

City Councilor Carmelino del Mar described the late barangay captain as “small, but terrible.”

Del Mar said Maquilan was “a good man, a good friend and a good provider to his family.”

“During his term, he was able to construct the biggest and most beautiful barangay hall in Mandaue City. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna always admired the barangay captain for his fighting spirit and for being fearless.

“Even when he had a stroke and later a condition that led to his disability, he never slowed down in his work. It was still business as usual. Such an amazing spirit,” Fortuna said.