Mayor Alegado seeks relief of town chief cop
THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 will look into the complaint lodged by Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado against the town’s police chief.
PRO 7 Director Noli Taliño said he received a call from Alegado, but he did not divulge further details of their conversation.
The mayor sought the replacement of Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales.
Gonzales declined to comment on Alegado’s complaint, but he said he is only doing his job.
Last March 31, police caught a town’s job-order employee after the latter allegedly tried to bribe the local police to downgrade the drug-related complaints against his relative.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!