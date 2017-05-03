Mayor Alegado seeks relief of town chief cop | SunStar

Mayor Alegado seeks relief of town chief cop

Mayor Alegado seeks relief of town chief cop

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 will look into the complaint lodged by Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado against the town’s police chief.

PRO 7 Director Noli Taliño said he received a call from Alegado, but he did not divulge further details of their conversation.

The mayor sought the replacement of Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales.

Gonzales declined to comment on Alegado’s complaint, but he said he is only doing his job.

Last March 31, police caught a town’s job-order employee after the latter allegedly tried to bribe the local police to downgrade the drug-related complaints against his relative.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.


