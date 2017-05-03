Osmeña: BRT project must go on

IF he will have his way, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he is willing to let go of the more than 2,000 trees that will be affected by the implementation of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

In his news conference yesterday, Osmeña said no one wants to cut down trees but there must be a balance between the environment and the welfare of the people.

The P10-billion BRT project, which will stretch from Barangay Talamban in Cebu City’s north to Barangay Bulacao in the south, is expected to address the lack of mass transport in the city, the mayor said.

The first package for the 16-kilometer BRT project is the construction of the bus ways, bus stations and other facilities on Osmeña Blvd., particularly from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The second construction package will be at the South Road Properties, particularly commercial roads I and II.

“The BRT has to move. We need a mass transit here. If we don’t improve our system, if we don’t have the BRT (if the City doesn’t have better mass transport) this will mean no progress and more poverty. More poverty means less revenue for government. You can’t help the sick, mortality will go up and it will make life miserable. But all I can do is to assure that this can be resolved,” the mayor told reporters.

The Department of Transportation and the Cebu BRT Project Implementation Unit of the City Government have scheduled a public hearing with the concerned sectors about the matter on May 17.

On the suggestion that some trees will be earthballed, Osmeña said that it is doable but it might be a little costly for the City.

He said that the amount that will be spent to earthball one tree is equivalent to planting 500 seedlings of trees.

The Cebu City Environment Resources Office (CCENRO), though, is doing a program that will help mitigate the impact of the removal of old trees along the BRT route.

CCENRO Chief Nida Cabrera said that an approved P35 million will be spent to purchase and grow, among others, a total of 340,000 seedlings. These seedlings will be planted in the upland areas as replacement for the trees that will be affected by the project.