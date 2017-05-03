P50-billion expressway to start in 2018: DPWH

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) yesterday announced that the construction of the P50-billion Metro Cebu Expressway will start next year.

Other infrastructure projects set to be implemented are the construction of two channels, which will start this year, at the corner of N. Bacalso Ave. and F. Llamas St. in Cebu City at a cost of P750 million and on UN Ave. corner Plaridel St., Mandaue City for P1 billion.

The DPWH recently conducted the public bidding for the construction of two channels.

In a press conference, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar told Cebu media that the expressway project was proposed by Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino to solve the worsening traffic problem in Cebu.

Villar said that he spoke with Dino about the expressway project, which is already in advanced planning, and it will be funded by the DPWH under its budget for 2018.

Villar said that the expressway project will have expanded roads, new roads and tunnels in certain areas.

He said that there were surveys conducted from Naga City to Danao City, where the expressway will be constructed, to ensure continuity of its implementation.

“We can expect that within the term of President Duterte, this expressway will be completed,” Villar said.

“The Metro Cebu Expressway is part of President Duterte’s master plan for a golden age of infrastructure,” he added.

Villar thanked Dino for consistently pushing for the implementation of the expressway.

For his part, Dino said the project will “help traffic congestion in Metro Cebu.”

The Palace official said that the project has been enrolled in the Duterte administration’s #BuildBuildBuild programs of the DPWH and the Department of Transportation.

Dino said that “traveling from Naga to Danao nowadays will take several hours, but with the expressway, the travel time will be cut by more than half.”

The expressway project has the support of businessman Kenneth Cobonpue, chairperson of the Regional Development Council 7.

Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Melanie Ng also said that the expressway will have a big impact on Metro Cebu’s economy.