Remembering the fallen in yesterday's fatal fire

JANE Ycong, 14, and her 85-year-old grandmother Aurea Jumao-as liked to watch TV shows together downstairs or sit on the terrace upstairs.

But that was before they died in the fire that broke out in Sitio Kinalumsan, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City past 2 p.m. yesterday.

Their remains were found a few hours later.

The flames reportedly started in the Ycong household, but Jane's mother Edna believes someone wanted to burn the residential area in Purok Kapayas.

“When I tried to go up to save Jane and my mother, the flames were already on the stairs. I shouted for help, but no one came,” she said.

Too late

Edna said that Jean was initially with her downstairs, but when she noticed that her grandmother was in the terrace upstairs, she decided to join the latter.

“Paki-lola man gyud to siya (She liked to be with her grandmother all the time),” Edna said.

Jane, who was a special needs child, loved to draw. Jumao-as could barely walk because of her age, but she was fit, Edna said.

“I think when I shouted that there was a fire, the flames had already engulfed them since there was no answer,” she said in Cebuano.

Deny Jumao-as, Edna's sister-in-law, said they were lucky because her son and her grandson were outside playing when the fire struck.

But they were not able to save any clothes or valuables, as they fled the scene, Deny said.

Matias, 55, Deny’s husband and Edna's brother, said they tried to save his mother but they could not enter the house because of the flames.