Suspected drug pusher killed in buy-bust
A DRUG suspect identified as Omar Jumamoy was killed after he allegedly shot a police decoy during a buy-bust in Labogon, Mandaue City last Tuesday night.
Jumamoy died from a gunshot wound in the chest, while the decoy was unhurt.
He was the first drug suspect who died in anti-illegal drug operations in Mandaue for this year.
Mandaue City Police Office Director Roberto Alanas said that Jumamoy died before reaching the Mandaue District Hospital.
Police recovered a .38 revolver, a medium pack of shabu and the P200 marked money.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!