Suspected drug pusher killed in buy-bust

Suspected drug pusher killed in buy-bust

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

A DRUG suspect identified as Omar Jumamoy was killed after he allegedly shot a police decoy during a buy-bust in Labogon, Mandaue City last Tuesday night.

Jumamoy died from a gunshot wound in the chest, while the decoy was unhurt.

He was the first drug suspect who died in anti-illegal drug operations in Mandaue for this year.

Mandaue City Police Office Director Roberto Alanas said that Jumamoy died before reaching the Mandaue District Hospital.

Police recovered a .38 revolver, a medium pack of shabu and the P200 marked money.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.

