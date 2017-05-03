USC graduate tops 2016 Bar exams

CEBU (Updated) -- A graduate of the University of San Carlos (USC) law school in Cebu City topped the 2016 bar examination, the Supreme Court (SC) announced on Wednesday, May 3.

With a score of 89.05 percent, Karen Mae Calam bested the 3,747 passers out of 6,254 examinees who took the tests conducted in four Sundays in November 2016 at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.



LIVE! Ang Bar Exam 2016 Top 1 Karen Mae Calam sa University of San Carlos (Live video ni Herty B. Lopez) Posted by Superbalita Cebu on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Placing second was Silliman University graduate Alanna Gayle Ashley Khio with a passing rate of 88.95 percent.

Fiona Cristy Lao, also a graduate of the USC, and Athalia Liong of Andres Bonifacio College shared the third spot with 88.80 percent.

University of San Agustin graduate Allana Mae Babayen-on ranked fourth with a score of 88.40 percent, followed by Justin Ryan Morilla of the Ateneo de Davao University in fifth spot with 88.40 percent.

Northwestern University graduate Mark Dave Camarao ranked sixth with 88.10 percent.

Another USC graduates, Anne Margaret Momongan (87.80 percent) and Jefferson Gomez (87.70 percent) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

Nia Rachelle Gonzales from University of Batangas and Silliman University graduate Marie Chielo Ybio shared the ninth spot with 87.50 percent.

Tenth placer was Andrew Stephen Liu from Silliman University with 87.45 percent.

Here is the complete list of the bar passers:

Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr., chair the 2016 Bar Exams, said the passing rate for the 2016 bar exams is 59.06 percent.

The oath taking of the 2016 bar passers will be held on May 22 at 3 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena. (Keith Kalayag/VLA/SunStar Philippines)

***

Like and follow SunStar Philippines on Facebook.