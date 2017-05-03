Village chief gunned down in Mandaue City

CEBU (Updated) --- The village chief of Mantuyong, Mandaue City was killed by an unidentified gunman early Wednesday morning, May 3, the police reported.

Mandaue Police Station 1 Chief Janelito Marquez identified the victim as Tony Maquilan, who was shot dead around 5:30 a.m.

Maquilan was rushed to University of Cebu Mediacal Hospital but he failed to reach the hospital alive.

“Maayo baya na siyang tawo. Putol nana iyang tiil. Nag-wheelchair naman na sya (He was a good person. He's been amputated and is only using wheelchair),” Marquez said.

City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing offered a P200,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the assailant.

Quisumbing said they learned from the family of the victim that late 2016, Maquilan has been receiving extortion and threats via text messages and phone calls.

"We learned just this morning from the family that as long ago as late last year, Captain Maquilan has been receiving extortion and threats via text message and phone calls. This is one possible angle that we have requested the MCPO to look into," Quisumbing said.

The city mayor added that they also heard from a member of the Maquilan family that in the past, the threats were only to the victim but in the recent days, even the members of the family have been receiving messages from unknown person/s.

Mandaue City Police Office Director Roberto Alanas said they are considering personal grudge or Maquilan's business as possible motive of the shooting.

Alanas said the police will coordinate with the establishments in the area that have CCTV to identify the plate number of the motorcycle used by the suspect.

He added that they created the Task Group Maquilan which will focus on the case. (SunStar Cebu)