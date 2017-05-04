4 USC Law grads top bar exams

THE University of San Carlos (USC) College of Law in Cebu City dominated the 2016 Bar exams.

Four of the USC College of Law’s graduates landed in the top 10, including Karen Mae Calam, who topped the Bar with a score of 89.05 percent.

Calam is the first USC College of Law graduate to do so.

It was also the first time that no graduate from law schools in the National Capital Region made it to the top 10.

“Our goal is always to top the Bar and to have a high passing percentage rate,” said lawyer Joan Largo, dean of the USC College of Law.

Apart from producing four topnotchers, the USC College of Law also registered a 100-percent passing percentage after all of its 69 takers passed the Bar, the first time in the school’s history.

“They (graduates) are very happy. Their training was done during their college days,” said Largo.

As a reward, the topnotchers will be given a lifetime “gift of education,” which means that they can nominate a scholar, who, in turn, may choose any course he/she wishes to enroll in at the school.

“He/she will let one finish the program then nominate again for the rest of her life,” said Largo.

A total of 3,747 of the 6,254 examinees who took the tests in four Sundays last November at the University of Sto. Tomas in Manila passed the Bar.

Magic 10

Placing second is Silliman University graduate Alanna Gayle Ashley Khio, with 88.95 percent.

Fiona Cristy Lao, also a graduate of USC, and Athalia Liong of Andres Bonifacio College shared the third spot with 88.80 percent.

University of San Agustin graduate Allana Mae Babayen-on ranked fourth with a score of 88.40 percent, followed by Justin Ryan Morilla of Ateneo de Davao University with 88.40 percent.

Mark Dave Camarao of Northwestern University ranked sixth with 88.10 percent.

Other USC graduates, Anne Margaret Momongan (87.80 percent) and Jefferson Gomez (87.70 percent), placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

Nia Rachelle Gonzales from University of Batangas and Silliman University graduate Marie Chielo Ybio shared the ninth spot with 87.50 percent.

In 10th place is Andrew Stephen Liu from Silliman University with 87.45 percent.

Distinguished alumni

The 2016 Bar examination committee was chaired by Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr.

In the 2015 Bar exam, USC College of Law produced two topnotchers.

Athena Plaza, who now works for the Ombudsman-Visayas, placed second with a passing rate of 87.25 percent, while Jecca Jacildo got 85.85 percent.

In the 1951 Bar exams, former Cebu governor and House deputy speaker Pablo Garcia placed third with 91.5 percent.

The Bar exams cover eight subjects--Political Law, Civil Law, Taxation, Labor Law, Criminal Law, Remedial Law, Mercantile Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics.

The oathtaking of the 2016 Bar passers will be held on May 22 at at the Mall of Asia Arena.