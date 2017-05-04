After passing CPA licensure test together, best friends top the Bar

KAREN Mae Calam and Anne Margaret Momongan have been best friends since college.

They took the same course and they passed the licensure exams for Certified Public Accountants (CPA) together.

Calam and Momongan, both from the University of San Carlos (USC), also studied law together.

And now, they not only passed the Bar exams, they both topped it.

Based on the results of the 2016 Bar Examinations, Calam ranked first with a grade of 89.05 percent, while Momongan ranked seventh, with a grade of 87.8 percent.

When they heard the news, Calam and Momongan, who both work for the accounting firm SGV and Co., cried.

Calam, 31, told reporters yesterday that she considered topping the bar as an early wedding gift.

She is marrying her fiancé, who is also a lawyer, in August.

Calam dedicated her success to her parents, a retired soldier and a hospital administrator from Kalilangan, Bukidnon.

Calam said her journey was a grueling one, as she had to juggle work and studies.

She reviewed for the Bar at the Ateneo de Manila University.

She urged law students to not only study hard but also to seek God’s guidance.

Calam also made history as the first law graduate from USC to top the Bar exams in the law school’s 80-year history.

In a separate interview, Momongan said that like Calam, she also prayed that she would top the Bar exams.

She also had to juggle work and her studies.

Momongan said she always dreamed of becoming a lawyer.

She was inspired by her father, who wanted to become one but couldn’t because of his age.

Like Calam, Momongan is also the first lawyer in their family.