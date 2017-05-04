CebuLitFest sets forum on May 9

CEBULITFEST presents a spoken word workshop led by Sarah Kay and Phil Kaye on May 9, a day before their show on May 10.

This intimate, hands-on workshop provides an opportunity for participants to build the skills and confidence to write and perform their own poetry.

Employing original curriculum honed in workshop settings around the world, Sarah and Phil work with participants to navigate the roadblocks of the creative process, building healthy habits to consistently create and share personal work.

Appropriate for new and experienced poets alike, the workshop offers a supportive and safe environment where participants can experiment, practice, and polish their work.

Participants must be 16 years old and above, and may register for the May 9 workshop at https://goo.gl/forms/MZeE9iYB36KFUxos1.

Tickets to the May 10 show are now available at East West Café in IT Park beside Casa Verde from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Register at https://goo.gl/forms/YdfsUCIYUK5UABhO2.

