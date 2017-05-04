Creation of BIN gets Tumulak’s support

CEBU City Councilor Dave Tumulak said he is supporting the creation of the Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN).

Tumulak, who is the deputy mayor for police matters, said that the BIN can contribute in maintaining public order and safety and help deter illegal activities in barangays.

They will also serve as a force multiplier for law enforcers since the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) does not have enough personnel, he said.

Tumulak said that there should be a proper screening of all applicants, and police should monitor them to avoid abuses.

Police should also have the guidelines on the scope of functions for the BIN members.

Before, the City Government, together with the CCPO, had formed a BIN group but it was dissolved after some of them were found to have been engaged in illegal activities and were abusive.

He clarified that the City will not give allowance to BIN members since they are considered volunteers.