Leadership workshop for CPPO execs held

TO develop their leadership skills, at least 82 police officials under the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) recently attended a “Transformational Leadership Series” seminar-workshop held at the Eduardo Aboitiz Development Studies Center in Cebu City.

The Transformational Leadership Series is a series of seminar-workshops designed to develop the leadership skills of chiefs of police and police community relations officers from CPPO.

It was facilitated by Dr. Grace Sumbillo, a human resource and organizational development consultant, with the 82 police-participants from various towns and cities for the first-run of seminar-workshops.

Dubbed as “Leading and Communicating Change,” the event focused on developing strong mutual trust between the police and communities they are serving.

Police rely on the cooperation of community to provide information about crimes and to work with the police to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems.

To achieve the police’s slogan of “To Serve and To Protect” depends on the character and competence of leaders.

The seminar-workshop started with an interactive lecture on personal leadership. Participants were asked to define leadership, and all participants agreed that leadership is influence.

The three aspects of leadership–calling, character and competence, were discussed.

At the end of the seminar, each police station was asked to relate stories of life transformation of individuals in their community, or a story of community change and how the police took the lead in this endeavor.

Each participant was asked to think of how they “leave their footprint” in their communities, intentionally create significant change and leave a lasting legacy even in their short stint in their areas of assignments.

All aspects of leadership will be discussed in future seminarworkshops as each participant came into a realization that they should consciously lead by example.