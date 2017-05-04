Luigi richest exec in Mandaue City

MANDAUE City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing is the wealthiest among the elected officials in the city, with a net worth of P18.375 million.

He was followed by Councilor Nenita Layese, with a net worth of P6.675 million, based on the 2016 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) that the city officials submitted before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas.

According to the copies of SALN consolidated by the City Legal Office (CLO), Councilor Elstone Dabon declared the lowest net worth, with only P80,000 (installment) agricultural lot in Sogod town.

Quisumbing declared in his assets, particularly under personal properties, his P15.050-million stocks in a company, P300,000 worth of gadgets, P250,000 worth of jewelry, P1.525-million cash in savings and the P1.250 million joint savings with his spouse.

Layese has assets of P12.825 million that include a house and lot in Mandaue, an apartment, another house and lot in Consolacion, a condominium unit in Cebu City, cash in bank, furniture and fixture, and six vehicles.

She has a total of 6.150-million liabilities, which include loans and a car mortgage.

The third richest official is Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna, who has a net worth of P5.067 million.

Like Quisumbing, Fortuna declared no liabilities.

Fortuna was followed by Councilor Cynthia Remedio, with a net worth of P4.105-million.

The other officials who submitted their SALNs are Councilors Carmelino Del Mar Jr. (P3.324-million), Malcom Sanchez (P3.160-million), Nilo Seno (P2.37-million), Demetrio Cortes Jr. (P2.1-million), Raul Cabahug V (P1.580-million) and Benjamin Basiga (P1.015-million).