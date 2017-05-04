Man shot dead over suspicion of cheating friend | SunStar

Man shot dead over suspicion of cheating friend

Thursday, May 04, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

A 25-YEAR-OLD construction worker shot his friend to death, after he suspected the latter of having an affair with his girlfriend.

The suspect, Dondon Dicdican Limbaga, smashed the head of Vicente Merinillo Villacorta with a rock, when the latter was sprawled bloodied in the ground in Sitio Kayapok-yapokan, Barangay Manlapay, Dalaguete at 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

Limbaga left the village after the incident, while the body of the 25-year-old victim was brought to a funeral parlor.

Investigation showed Limbaga learned of the affair when he was working in a construction site in Cebu City last week.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 05, 2017.

