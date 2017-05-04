MCWD: More water sources needed

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) aims to develop new water sources to address the increasing demand for water in Metro Cebu.

Speaking before members of Cebu’s water sector at the Water Challenge Forum yesterday, Engr. Ronel Magalzo, division head of MCWD’s Environment and Water Resources Department, said that the water district wants to source additional 80,000 cubic meters per day to meet the water demand in Metro Cebu by 2020.

New water sources that the MCWD plans to tap within the next four years include the construction of a desalination plant, additional bulk water projects and the rehabilitation of in-house wells.

Magalzo said by the end of 2016, Metro Cebu’s water demand has reached at least 385,000-cubic meter (cbm)/day with MCWD’s current supply producing only 225,000-cbm a day.

By 2020, Metro Cebu’s water demand could reach 416,000-cbm per day, Magalzo said.

But due to problems, such as groundwater pollution, over-extraction and saltwater intrusion providing sufficient and potable water to Metro Cebu consumers are becoming a challenge, Magalzo added.

Joel Mari Yu, MCWD board chairperson, said that to meet the water demand, the water district is looking at options like developing the Mananga and Lusaran dams, rehabilitation of the Mananga diversion weir, construction of a desalination plant and barged water as possible sources for the needed volume.

Yu, however, lamented that the Department of Public Works and Highways and some local government units are delaying MCWD’s projects by refusing to issue permits.