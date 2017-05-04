‘Person of interest’ identified

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has identified a “person of interest” who the authorities have been looking for, following the death of Mantuyong Barangay Captain Antonino Maquilan last Wednesday morning.

Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, director of MCPO, said they already have several witnesses, but preferred keep any information for now.

Yesterday, MCPO forwarded the cellphone of Maquilan to the PNP cybercrime laboratory to retrieve the numbers, text messages and phone calls. This will help identify the possible source of the death threats received by the village leader.

The footage of a closed-circuit television camera of one of the establishments near the crime scene was also submitted to the said laboratory to enhance the video and clearly see the faces of the suspects.

Maquilan was shot in his left leg by two unknown assailants on motorcycle while he was in his eatery along B. Ceniza St. at 5:30 a.m.

The barangay captain, who was an amputee, was brought to UCMed hospital, but was declared dead. It was concluded that he died of cardiac arrest.

“Once we catch the suspect, we will have an in-depth investigation so we can check if they have accomplices and a mastermind,” Alanas said in Tagalog.

Police officials were looking at a personal grudge and the barangay official’s business as the possible motives of the shooting.

Earlier, City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing said the family of the barangay captain told him that Maquilan received text messages and phone calls of death threats and extortion, but the latter just laughed it off.

“Naglalaro na lang tayo ngayon sa (We are now concentrating on) personal grudge (as the reason why the official was shot),” said Alanas.

In a separate interview, Councilor Ernie Manatad, president of the Association of Barangay Council in Mandaue, recalled Maquilan mentioned to them that he had an argument with a competitor of his business.

Manatad said he also experienced death threats a few years ago. With what happened to Maquilan, he said any threats received by an official should not be taken for granted.

“Niingon pa to siya sauna, naa pa ba gud tawn modaginot nako nga PWD na man ko (Maquilan told us ‘is there someone who would attempt to kill me considering that I am already a person-with-disability?’),” Manatad quoted Maquilan.