Schoenstatt Movement 3rd national convention, May 5-7

THE Schoenstatt Movement in the Philippines will hold its third national convention starting today, May 5, to May 7 in the Schoenstatt Spirituality Center, Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City.

The theme of this year’s national gathering, “Fr. Joseph Kentenich, Sign of the Father’s Love in Our Time,” will highlight the life and times of Fr. Kentenich, the father and founder of the movement, in celebration of his 50th death anniversary.

Fr. Kentenich lived through the chaos of World War II, was imprisoned in Auschwitz and after surviving concentration camp experienced another period of personal trials.

The Schoenstatt Movement look up to him as “a guide in faith, friend and spiritual father” (lifted from http://www.pater-kentenich.org/en/canonization/).

Other speakers include Schoenstatt Sr. Myrna Wysgerber and Sr. Thomasine Reese, the superior general of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, Australian Province.

There will be sharing of experiences and reflections by Schoenstatt members who joined the centennial celebration in Valendar, Germany in October 2014, back to back with members who attended the festivities in their provinces in the Philippines.

Sr. Charito Maria Olvido, chair of the executive committee of the Schoenstatt 3rd national convention, said that she expected at least 180 delegates coming from as far as Laoag City in the north to Davao City in the south to join the conference.

Fr. Jonald Concha, rector of the shrine, will open the convention with a Eucharistic celebration at 3 p.m. today.