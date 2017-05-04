Suspected Abu Sayyaf member arrested in Bohol

CEBU (Updated) -- A suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was arrested by authorities Thursday morning, May 4, in Tan-awan Tubigon, Bohol.

Police identified the suspected Abu Sayyaf member as Saad Samad Kiram, 36, who is now detained at the Bohol Provincial Police Office.

READ: Abu Sayyaf leader, 3 others killed in Clarin, Bohol clash

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Central Visayas Deputy Chief Hector Amancia said Kiram went into the house of a resident, asking for food and clothes.

The owner of the house fed Kiram and, while the latter was eating, called the attention of the military troops from the 41st Infantry Brigade to apprehend the suspect.

Amancia said the authorities seized a loaded handgun and a hand grenade, among others, from Kiram.

Tubigon is a town next to Clarin, where the second clash between the Abu Sayyaf and government troops occurred on April 22. It is located 16.7 kilometers from Clarin.

Of the ASG members who docked in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol on April 11, eight were killed while two or three are still being hunted down by government troops. (SunStar Cebu)