Top fugitive, 75 others caught in Bry. Carreta raid

Thursday, May 04, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

ONE of the Top 10 Most Wanted Persons in Central Visayas and 75 others were caught in a One Time Big Time operation of the Cebu City Police Office last Wednesday night.

He was identified as Raymond Rosales, 24, who hails from Ponce 2, Barangay Carreta with a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of robbery.

Forty-seven were drug suspects, seven of which were women, 23 were arrested for illegal gambling, four have warrants and one for the crime of acts of lasciviousness.

Police confiscated shabu with an estimated street value of P308,000.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 05, 2017.

