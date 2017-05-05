Bar topnotchers get job offer

WHEN Bar topnotchers Karen Mae Calam, Anne Margaret Momongan and Jefferson Gomez paid a courtesy visit to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, they didn’t expect they would get a job offer.

But Osmeña did just that, saying the three can help the City Government with their expertise by being part of the Mayor’s Management Team (MMT).

Osmeña said they can join the MMT along with the three other topnotchers from Silliman University and work together as a team.

That way, they will be exposed to management issues of the City Government.

“I hate Manila. If I can get these people, make them work together, we will showcase it and inspire the Visayan people,” Osmeña said.

The mayor said the MMT program was created during his previous term to eliminate red tape.

“Once you’re trained in that system I can put them anywhere. It’s a special discipline on how to analyze a problem and how to break it out and how to document it and how to make changes,” he added.

The mayor said that if they accept his offer, he will give them P50,000 as a signing bonus.

Calam, Momongan and Gomez said they’re considering the mayor’s offer, adding that it would be a good way to give back to Cebu.

Calam said they’re open to the possibility of joining the City Government even though public service is new to them.

“We’re from Cebu, it’s good to be able to work here as well as in our own City,” Gomez said.