Boy, 8, learns lewd acts, rapes

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl was traumatized after she was reportedly raped by his eight-year-old playmate in a southern Cebu town.

The boy reportedly learned doing lewd acts by watching porn videos from “pisonet,” an arcade-style computer unit used for Internet surfing or online gaming.

The girl’s mother said the boy’s older brother was around during the incident, but he did not bother to stop it and left them.

She wanted the boy and his family transferred to another village.

“Grabe kaayo ang trauma sa akong anak unya kining nakasala mogara og pakita niya, tuyuon jud niya ipakita ang iyang nawong. Mura siya’g nigara kay abi dili siya mapriso. Paminaw niya okay ra nakasala siya kay dili siya mapriso (My daughter is serverely traumatized while the suspect keeps on appearing, deliberately showing himself up. It seems he’s teasing her knowing that he couldn’t be jailed. Perhaps he thinks it’s okay because he can’t go to prison),” she told SunStar Superbalita in an interview.

The town’s health officer issued a certificate that the girl was raped.

Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, the Provincial Council for the Welfare of Children (PCWC) co-chairperson, said the incident happened last week and it is one of the cases involving minors that they are now taking care of.

Magpale said more investigators should be assigned in the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) to handle such cases.

“Kinahanglan tungod sa daghang kaso. Daghan kaayo mi og kaso karon nga rape unya minors ra ba ang alleged (It’s needed because of there are a lot of cases. There are plenty of rape cases and the alleged suspects are minors),” Magpale said.

The girl’s mother went to the police station yesterday. She said her daughter was raped by the boy, who is the son of her cousin, last April 26.

Before the incident, the boy asked permission from the mother to play with her daughter.

The mother did not allow her daughter to go out outside their house, but the boy promised to take care of her. The girl’s older brother, 5, went along with them.

She went looking for her children when she noticed it became silent outside.

Her son later came running.

“Ma, dalia si Inday (Ma, hurry),” said the boy crying.

She looked at her daughter and saw blood dripping from her thighs.

“Sakit kaayo, Ma (It’s so painful, Ma),” said the girl, as quoted by the mother.

The girl said the boy forced her to lay on the bed inside his family’s house and tied her hands with t-shirt. A shirt was also wrapped around her mouth, while the girl’s brother was also tied in both hands with a piece of cloth.

After the incident, the girl experienced nightmares, often waking up trembling and screaming. She fear other children in the neighborhood.

“Ipadakop nato siya, Ma, ha? Bad siya (Let’s have him arrested, Ma. He’s bad),” said the girl, as quoted by the mother.

The girl was brought to the pink room of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City.

“Grabe ang torture niya sa akong anak (He inflicted so much pain on my daughter),” the mother said. KAL, with reports from SCG