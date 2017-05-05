Brgys. fail to enforce curfew, says vice mayor

TALISAY City Vice Mayor Alan Bucao said he wants barangay officials to be held accountable for not implementing the City’s curfew ordinance.

Bucao issued the statement upon the request of Mayor Eduardo Gullas for the City Council to amend the curfew ordinance and impose stiffer penalties for violators.

Bucao, however, said amending the measure requires public hearing.

Bucao told reporters that he came up with his proposal after he noticed that majority of the city’s barangays failed to properly implement the ordinance.