Brgys. fail to enforce curfew, says vice mayor
TALISAY City Vice Mayor Alan Bucao said he wants barangay officials to be held accountable for not implementing the City’s curfew ordinance.
Bucao issued the statement upon the request of Mayor Eduardo Gullas for the City Council to amend the curfew ordinance and impose stiffer penalties for violators.
Bucao, however, said amending the measure requires public hearing.
Bucao told reporters that he came up with his proposal after he noticed that majority of the city’s barangays failed to properly implement the ordinance.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 06, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!