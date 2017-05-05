Businessman from Dipolog shot dead inside inn

A BUSINESSMAN was killed in Barangay Sto. Niño yesterday dawn. The Homicide Section of the Cebu City Police Office identified him as Michael Malacca, a native of Dipolog City in Zamboanga Del Norte.

Investigators are are trying to pursue the assailant.

Witnesses said Malacca tried to escape from the gunman and managed to take a few steps up the stairs inside an inn where he was staying before he was shot three times and died at past 2 a.m.

The police have yet to determine the motive behind the shooting.