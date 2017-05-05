Businessman from Dipolog shot dead inside inn | SunStar

Businessman from Dipolog shot dead inside inn

Friday, May 05, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

A BUSINESSMAN was killed in Barangay Sto. Niño yesterday dawn. The Homicide Section of the Cebu City Police Office identified him as Michael Malacca, a native of Dipolog City in Zamboanga Del Norte.

Investigators are are trying to pursue the assailant.

Witnesses said Malacca tried to escape from the gunman and managed to take a few steps up the stairs inside an inn where he was staying before he was shot three times and died at past 2 a.m.

The police have yet to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 06, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


