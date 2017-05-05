Caretaker donates Abu Sayyaf man’s grave in Bohol | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Caretaker donates Abu Sayyaf man’s grave in Bohol

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Caretaker donates Abu Sayyaf man’s grave in Bohol

Friday, May 05, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting
Ninth man down. Police officers bury Saad Samad Kiram less than 24 hours after his death, in keeping with Islamic custom. He was the ninth out of 11 Abu Sayyaf members gunned down in Bohol since mid-April. (SunStar Foto/Alan Tangcawan)

Ninth man down. Police officers bury Saad Samad Kiram less than 24 hours after his death, in keeping with Islamic custom. He was the ninth out of 11 Abu Sayyaf members gunned down in Bohol since mid-April. (SunStar Foto/Alan Tangcawan)

SAAD Samad Kiram, 36, was a pump boat operator who ferried 10 Abu Sayyaf members from Jolo, Sulu to Inabanga, Bohol.

He’ll never get to return to the ocean he once navigated. A day after his arrest, he was buried in a shallow grave on a lot donated by a caretaker in the Tiptip Public Cemetery at 3 p.m. yesterday.

“I donated some of the land that’s supposed to be my family’s gravesite because you just can’t let his body rot,” said Eddie Alturas, the caretaker, said.

The City had picked a site where Kiram could be buried, but its backhoe couldn’t fit through the gate that led to that area behind the public cemetery.

“It would be a waste to destroy the gate so I volunteered to give space to accommodate the body,” said Alturas, 67.

He added that he was not afraid of any retaliation from the terrorist group as he only gave the land as Kiram’s final resting place, and he did so in good faith.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 05, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments