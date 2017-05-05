City gets 2nd solar-wind turbine lamppost at SRP

A JAPANESE firm turned over to the Cebu City Government last Thursday its second solar-wind turbine lamppost along the lovers’ lane of the South Road Properties (SRP).

Yushin Kougyou Corp. donated the P350,000 solar and wind-powered lamppost to help the City reduce its power consumption, particularly for street lights.

Engr. Roberto Cabarrubias, acting chief of the Department of Public Services, said the lamppost is powered by electricity produced by the solar panels and turbines attached to it and stored in its batteries.

It uses a LED (light emitting diode) lamp, which is 100 watts.

“We didn’t get any energy supply from utilities for the lamppost. It stands on its own and it has its own energy,” Cabarrubias said.

The first solar-wind turbine lamppost stands at Plaza Sugbo, near Cebu City Hall.

Yoshikazu Mitsuhashi, of Yushin Kougyou Corp. said the two units will serve as a sample to the public, in case there are people interested to buy this kind of lamp.

The company has recently opened a distribution center in the city.

Aside from the energy savings, Cabarrubias said the lampposts will also be an attraction since they have separate lamps that change color from time to time.