DOE, police team up vs. butane refillers

THE Department of Energy (DOE) 7 has teamed up with the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 in catching illegal butane operators, particularly in Lapu-Lapu, Cordova and Talisay.

DOE 7 Director Antonio Labios said that with police coordination, unregulated butane refilling will be stopped.

The use of butane canisters at home has been blamed for some of the fires in Cebu.

“We will still investigate the recent fires which hit the towns if it’s caused by butane. Refilling butane cylinders are dangerous,” he said.

Labios said they have not given any establishment a permit to refill butane cylinders because it is illegal.

They need to more time to do surveillance together with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) 7 and the local police against butane cylinder refillers, “So that our raids will turn out positive,” he said.

The DOE 7 is targeting stores that are selling gasoline oils, especially in areas where there are accredited gasoline stations.

Labios said that stores in far-flung provinces that don’t have gasoline stations will be considered.

An administrative fine ranging from P10,000 to P60, 000 is implemented by the DOE for violators.

Supt. Julian Entoma of the Regional Operations and Plans Division (ROPD) said that they will run after the operators to help the DOE.

“We will use our law enforcement functions especially in the provinces where illegal butane canisters are sold,” Entoma said.

He said some towns in the southern part of Cebu province were placed under surveillance.