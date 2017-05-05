Drug den owner in San Fernando arrested

POLICE caught four suspected drug personalities, including a drug den owner, in a buy-bust in Sitio Baybayon, Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando last Thursday afternoon.

They are Ronaldo Libor Odato, 39; Harry Flores Navales, 29; Arwenston Alforque, 20; and Elvie Albores Libosana, 28. Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, the town police chief, identified Libosana as the operator of the drug den.

Seized during the operation were 15 small sachets of white crystals believed shabu and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects will face complaints for drug violations.