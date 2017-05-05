Drug suspects arrested in Lapu-Lapu raids | SunStar

Drug suspects arrested in Lapu-Lapu raids

Friday, May 05, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

DRUG suspects were arrested in Lapu-Lapu City in the past seven days.

Among the suspects were Angela Dungog, 19, and Joana Marie Berdon, 20, who were caught with three drugs in Barangay Babag last Tuesday.

Police also arrested Jovanie Villano-ac, 29, and Carl Paquibot, 24, in Barangay Bankal last Monday.

Drugs worth P6,608 were seized from them.

Last April 30, police arrested Junive Delacalzada, 41, and James Anthony Muaña, 22, in Barangay Gun-ob.

Fifteen packs of shabu were recovered from them.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 06, 2017.

