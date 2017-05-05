Hubby sued over Facebook posts

HE flaunted his extramarital affair on Facebook.

He posted photos of travels to various parts of the country with his mistress, who also showed off the expensive gifts he gave her.

His wife had to go to court to compel him to support their only child.

Fed up with his infidelity, the wife filed a complaint before the Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor, accusing her husband of violating Republic Act (RA) 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

SunStar Cebu withheld the respondent’s name to protect the identity of his wife, pursuant to the confidentiality provision of RA 9262.

In her complaint-affidavit, the wife said the respondent was not transparent about their finances when they got married in 2008.

The husband took her ATM card and would only give her P150 daily for her transportation and meal allowance.

The couple put up an advertising company in 2010, which the respondent manages, but he still refuses to be transparent about financial transactions.

The wife later left their house and rented an apartment.

Replying to the charges, the husband said they decided to have a joint account to control his wife’s impulsive spending.

He said that his wife is “psychologically disturbed” due to her huge credit card debts.

He said the wife left their house after they had a fight over “house rules” on working during holidays. He also denied having illicit affairs.

In the resolution, Prosecutor Ma. Theresa Casiño found evidence to charge the husband with emotional abuse.