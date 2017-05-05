Policewoman passes bar exam; juggles between duties, law school

SHE was a law student in the afternoon, but when night fell, she was a policewoman effecting raids.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy chief of the Cebu City Police Office-Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB), said that it was hard juggling her law studies and her duties as a police official.

“I was once a part of the Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force and we do raids every night. I go to class in the afternoon and operate at night,” Macatangay said.

She said she strove hard to receive medals not for recognition, but because it would calculate to three to five days of leave, which she will use for study time for her midterms and finals.

“You would think that because I’m an officer, I would be given privileges, but that’s not the case. I want to get medals not to decorate my uniform, but I’m after the corresponding number of leaves,” she said, laughing.

Macatangay studied in the University of San Carlos for three years and a month before transferring to the University of San Jose-Recoletos where she graduated.

“I stayed in the Divine Mercy Parish in Banilad because it was quiet as I prepared myself for the results. No one would see me cry there if I failed but I am happy that I passed,” she said.

Macatangay said she will give back to the organization as a form of gratitude.

“The organization supported me a lot because were it not for them, I would not have money to pay for my tuition. Whatever help I could extend because they gave me the change to be who and what I am right now,” she said.

Macatangay advised police officers who are taking up law to never give up and always put their trust to the Lord.

Cebu City Police Office Joel Doria, for his part, congratulated Macatangay and plans to make her a station commander.

“She will be helpful during the filing of cases because we won’t seek anymore legal opinion outside, and with this, at least she can practice,” Doria said.

Meanwhile, Talisay City’s city administrator is also now a full-fledged lawyer.

Rudelyn Navarro, Talisay City administrator, told SunStar Cebu that until now, she couldn’t get over of the good news.

She said passing the Bar is a “perfect gift” for her.

Though she plans to practice law, Navarro said she doesn’t want to quit her current post as Talisay City Administrator.

“As long as the City of Talisay and Mayor Eddie (Gullas) need me, I will continue to serve as city administrator,” Navarro said.