Province posts higher revenues

THE Cebu Provincial Government’s revenue collection for the first three months of the year is up, compared to the same period last year.

Provincial Treasurer Emmanuel Guial said they collected P914,178,094.67 in the form of revenues, which is higher compared to the P793,564,437.15 they collected in 2016.

The Capitol targets to collect P3.329 billion this year.

Guial said they intensified their information campaign in the end of last year, asking taxpayers to pay the right taxes.

A division from their office was also tasked to conduct an inventory and visited establishments, encouraging owners to pay taxes.

“We really approached those taxable establishments. That’s why our collection increased,” he said in Cebuano.

Aside from the Capitol’s share of the internal revenue allotment that amounted to some P727.7 million, it also sourced its revenues from real properties, regulatory fees, the 16 provincial and district hospitals and the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

Of the amount collected for the first three months, P72.9 million was from real property taxes.

Guial said they also collected P21.9 million in regulatory fees, which include governor’s permit, clearances and processing fee for delivery trucks and vans.

The 16 provincial and district hospitals earned P65.3 million, while the CSBT earned P16.27 million.

The Provincial Treasury Office also issued 14,000 permits for delivery trucks and vans that use provincial roads.