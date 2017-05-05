Suspected ASG member in Bohol killed after escape attempt

THE suspected Abu Sayyaf member, who was arrested Thursday morning in Tan-awan, Tubigon, Bohol, was killed after he allegedly tried to escape from the police early Friday morning, May 5.

Abu Sayyaf member Saad Samad Kiram, 36, attempted to escape during his transfer from Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) in Camp Dagohoy to the Bohol District Jail past 2 a.m. Friday.

According to the local police, Kiram asked the police transporting him that he would respond to “call of nature” and asked that his handcuffs to be taken off temporarily.

But Kiram ran off and was caught up by the police in Barangay Lourdes, the boundary between Tagbilaran and the town of Cortez where the local police of the place were alerted to do a checkpoint.

Around 5 a.m., Kiram was shot and was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead.

BPPO Director Felipe Natividad said there are only two remaining two Abu Sayyaf Group remnants roaming in the island after the group lost eight members in the first clash in Inabanga and the second clash in Clarin. (SunStar Cebu)