10 workers resign after drug tests

TEN casual and job-order employees of Cebu City Hall volunteered to resign from government service after they tested positive for illegal drug use in confirmatory tests.

Dr. Alice Utlang, chief of the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap), said that two newly hired employees of City Hall also tested positive for illegal drug use during the confirmatory exams.

Out of the ten employees, five came from the Department of Engineering and Public Works, four from Parks and Playground Commission and one from Department of Public Services.

Three of them are casuals while the rest are job-order workers.

“We have yet to receive the results because the doctor in-charge has to sign it first, but we were already informed about the results,” Utlang said.

A total of 136 newly-hired city workers were asked to submit themselves to a surprise drug test as part of their pre-employment requirements.

City Ordinance 1829 provides that services of employees who will be found positive during the test will be terminated.