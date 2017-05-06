Bohol bust yields P18M worth of shabu

A high-value target was caught in Barangay Nahawan, Clarin, Bohol during a drug bust that yielded three kilos of shabu with an estimated worth of P18 million.

Police identified the suspect as Teofilo "Tamjun" Tampus. The 47-year-old had surrendered under Oplan Tokhang.

The operation, which was led by Supt. Insp. Fernando Peroramas, Clarin Police Station Chief, and Senior Insp. Ricardo Tero of the Regional Special Operations Group 7, ended around 1:40 p.m. It was reportedly the biggest drug haul in the province.

Peroramas said that they received a tip that a huge quantity of drugs arrived in Tampus's house.

Because the search warrant they applied from the court had not been released yet, Peroramas said they conducted the drug bust instead.

In an interview, Tampus said that he got his drug stash from a source in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Clarin Mayor Allen Ray Piezas was surprised by the developments, saying that it was the first time that drugs of that quantity were confiscated in the town.

"There are about 600 surrenderers in my town. The drug problem was remedied but when Oplan Tokhang was suspended, shabu slowly trickled back," Piezas said.

In Cebu City, John Axyl Camilo, 20, was caught by a team from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 in Sitio Manga, Barangay Mambaling yesterday morning.

Camilo yielded four big packs of shabu weighing 150 grams with an estimated street value of P500,000.

The arrested persons will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. JOB & GPL, PAC OF Superbalita