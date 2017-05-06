Bridges to link Cebu, Bohol, Negros before end of Duterte’s term: DPWH

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) yesterday said it will connect Cebu to Bohol and Negros Oriental within the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the proposed Cebu-Bohol bridge is 20 kms. long and it is feasible because of low seawater areas for bridge alignment.

This bridge, which will connect Cordova, Cebu and Jetafe, Bohol, was first conceptualized by the late Bohol governor Erico Aumentado, who coordinated with then mayor Adelino Sitoy for the project. Sitoy is now a presidential liaison officer.

Rep. Aris Aumentado, the late governor’s son, said if the bridge is realized, it will spark economic development in the second district of Bohol.

On the other hand, a bridge between Santander town in Cebu and the Municipality of Amlan in Negros Oriental is only five kms. but the seawater is so deep.

“We have to study the best alignment for these two bridges,” Villar said.

Villar said the advantage of having bridges between islands is the continuous travel by the people and cargoes even during bad weather.

At present, the Philippine Coast Guard will restrict vessels of 1,000 tons and below when Pagasa raises signal number one during a storm.