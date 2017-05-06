Caretaker donates Abu Sayyaf man’s grave in Bohol

SAAD Samad Kiram, 36, was a pump boat operator who ferried 10 Abu Sayyaf members from Jolo, Sulu to Inabanga, Bohol.

He’ll never get to return to the ocean he once navigated. A day after his arrest, he was buried in a shallow grave on a lot donated by a caretaker in the Tiptip Public Cemetery at 3 p.m. yesterday.

“I donated some of the land that’s supposed to be my family’s gravesite because you just can’t let his body rot,” said Eddie Alturas, the caretaker, said.

The City had picked a site where Kiram could be buried, but its backhoe couldn’t fit through the gate that led to that area behind the public cemetery.

“It would be a waste to destroy the gate so I volunteered to give space to accommodate the body,” said Alturas, 67.

He added that he was not afraid of any retaliation from the terrorist group as he only gave the land as Kiram’s final resting place, and he did so in good faith.