CH worker loses job over lot title

THE Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas sacked an official of Toledo City Hall over the allegedly irregular approval of an application for land title in 2007.

Maria Regina Hagad-Fernandez, graft investigation and prosecution officer, dismissed from service Julian Camello, land inspector of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Toledo, after he was found liable for grave misconduct.

“Camello’s failure to properly perform his duties of inspection and investigation resulted to the issuance of a certificate of title,” read Fernandez’s decision.

The case stemmed from the administrative complaint filed by landowners Vivian Quindala and Fe Seit, who accused Camello of misconduct.

Apart from Camello, also implicated were Teodorico Barral, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office chief; and Iluminado Lucas, CENRO officer in Ayungon, Negros Oriental.

The complainants’ grandfather, the late Victorio Gekin, owns Lot 8512 comprised of 38, 485 square meters in Barangay Manguiao, Asturias, Cebu.

But complainants said they were surprised when they discovered that a certificate of title over Lot 8512 was issued in favor of the heirs of a certain Victoria Gequin dela Cerna in October 2007.

Replying to the charges, Barral said he issues an order of approval and issuance for free patent once an applicant complies with the requirements.

Lucas shared the same view, saying that he would only endorse the applications along with its supporting documents to PENRO-Capitol for the issuance of order of approval of application and issuance of patent.

For his part, Camello said the complaint was filed merely to harass him and tarnish his 28 years in service.

He said he merely relied on the supporting documents in recommending the issuance of free patent title.

In the decision, the graft investigator said that Camello certified that the land was first occupied and cultivated by Victoria Gequin when such details are not stated in the application.

Fernandez said Camello committed gross negligence when he recommended the grant of free patent application without conducting an inspection to determine the actual lot occupants.

“Such flagrant breach of duty on the part of respondent as deputy public land inspector could result to the Republic losing its public land to individuals who have no right to a free patent,” read Fernandez’s decision.

The Ombudsman dismissed for lack of evidence the charges against Barral and Lucas.