Man arrested for selling refilled butane canisters | SunStar

Man arrested for selling refilled butane canisters

Saturday, May 06, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

THE Minglanilla Police arrested a man for selling illegally-refilled butane canisters in Lower Lipata, Minglanilla last Friday evening.

Police arrested Eduardo Antiligando, 58, after he was found selling 527 refilled butane canisters and 105 empty ones.

Recently, the Department of Energy (DOE) 7 and the police have teamed up against illegal butane suppliers. Butane, when refilled, has been proven to be dangerous and may cause fire, the DOE said.

The DOE 7 has not issued any permit to stores and establishment to sell refilled butane canisters.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 07, 2017.

