Man shot dead by unknown gunman in Lapu-Lapu
A 44-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Zone 6, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City last Friday night. Carlos Maquinano Jr., of Sitio Seabreeze, Barangay Mactan, suffered a gunshot wound in the head.
The Lapu-Lapu Homicide Section said Maquinano was in the interior part of Zone 6 and was about to leave the area when the gunman appeared and shot him at 11:30 p.m.
The Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation responded to the area and brought him to the Lapu-Lapu District Hospital where he was declared dead.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 07, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!