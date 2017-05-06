Man shot dead by unknown gunman in Lapu-Lapu

A 44-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Zone 6, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City last Friday night. Carlos Maquinano Jr., of Sitio Seabreeze, Barangay Mactan, suffered a gunshot wound in the head.

The Lapu-Lapu Homicide Section said Maquinano was in the interior part of Zone 6 and was about to leave the area when the gunman appeared and shot him at 11:30 p.m.

The Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation responded to the area and brought him to the Lapu-Lapu District Hospital where he was declared dead.