Police kill ‘pusher’ in Moalboal operation

A SUSPECTED drug pusher was killed in an alleged shootout with the police during an operation in Sitio Pange, Barangay Tomonoy in Moalboal last Friday morning.

Danilo Delfino, 38, and his cohorts allegedly engaged the police in a gunfight during a buy-bust against the subject identified as Rey Talledo, who managed to evade the authorities.

Police Chief Insp. Jose Villarin said they were prompted to shoot back when the subject and his cohorts pulled out their guns and shot at the police.

Delfino was rushed to the Badian District Hospital but was declared dead.

Villarin said they are still tracking down Delfino’s other cohorts. The police believe that some of them were wounded after seeing drops of blood near the area of the encounter.

The secluded area in Sitio Pange is said to be a haven for drug pushers and users.

During the operation, lookouts were positioned strategically as the local police coordinated with the Provincial Public Safety Company and the Philippine Army.

Police recovered two medium and 31 small sachets of drugs weighing about 30.04 grams valued at P354,472.

Two caliber .38 revolver, a 9mm pistol, 17 live bullets of a caliber .45, cellular phones and other drug paraphernalia were also found in the scene.