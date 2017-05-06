Tattoo artist kills self after fight with lover | SunStar

Saturday, May 06, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

A 28-YEAR-OLD tattoo artist committed suicide after having an argument with his live-in partner in Suba-Masulog, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Ricardo Baynos was found hanging inside their room by his live-in partner, Arianne Amigable at 12:10 a.m. yesterday.

The Lapu-Lapu Homicide Section said that Baynos had just got home from helping his uncle at the market when he learned from Amigable’s father that she went to her friend’s house.

After their fight, Amigable went to her grandmother’s house while Baynos got inside their room and killed himself.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 07, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


