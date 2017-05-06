Tattoo artist kills self after fight with lover

A 28-YEAR-OLD tattoo artist committed suicide after having an argument with his live-in partner in Suba-Masulog, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Ricardo Baynos was found hanging inside their room by his live-in partner, Arianne Amigable at 12:10 a.m. yesterday.

The Lapu-Lapu Homicide Section said that Baynos had just got home from helping his uncle at the market when he learned from Amigable’s father that she went to her friend’s house.

After their fight, Amigable went to her grandmother’s house while Baynos got inside their room and killed himself.