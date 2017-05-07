Cargo vessel sinks in Cebu | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Cargo vessel sinks in Cebu

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Cargo vessel sinks in Cebu

Sunday, May 07, 2017

A CARGO vessel sank early Sunday, May 7, in Talisay City, Cebu.

As of 2:43 p.m., the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas region said it was still trying to contain the oil sheen spotted near the site of the sinking.

The vessel, M/V Fortuner of Sam Shipping Company Inc., sustained a crack in its hull.

All 22 members of the crew are safe. (Pia Noreen Bilar/SunStar Philippines)

Tags: 
cargo vessel
sinking
M/V Fortuner
Philippine Coast Guard
Cebu

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 08, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments