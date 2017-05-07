Cargo vessel sinks in Cebu
Sunday, May 07, 2017
A CARGO vessel sank early Sunday, May 7, in Talisay City, Cebu.
As of 2:43 p.m., the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas region said it was still trying to contain the oil sheen spotted near the site of the sinking.
The vessel, M/V Fortuner of Sam Shipping Company Inc., sustained a crack in its hull.
All 22 members of the crew are safe. (Pia Noreen Bilar/SunStar Philippines)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 08, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!