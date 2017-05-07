Cargo vessel sinks in Cebu

A CARGO vessel sank early Sunday, May 7, in Talisay City, Cebu.

As of 2:43 p.m., the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas region said it was still trying to contain the oil sheen spotted near the site of the sinking.

The vessel, M/V Fortuner of Sam Shipping Company Inc., sustained a crack in its hull.

All 22 members of the crew are safe. (Pia Noreen Bilar/SunStar Philippines)