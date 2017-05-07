Cebu City Zoo workers say bye to animals

IT was a quiet morning yesterday at the Cebu City Zoo in Barangay Kalunasan, with only the birds atop trees making chirping sounds.

The zoo staff huddled in a circle to console one another as they said goodbye to more than 70 animals that had been sheltered at the zoo for many years.

Some 77 animals were transported to their new home at the Dreamland Nature and Adventure Park in the Municipality of Amlan, Negros Oriental.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources 7 Enforcement Division chief Ariel Rica said the transfer is part of the wildlife load agreement between the Amlan Municipality and the environmental office.

Although with a heavy heart, Dr. Alice Utlang, head administrator of the zoo, admitted that leaving their shelter for a new home is what’s best for the animals.

“The zoo here is no longer sustainable for them. They may no longer be with us but at least we were part of their history,” she said.

Among the animals transported was Mariano, a 67-year-old saltwater crocodile. Mariano was among the first few animals that were sent to the zoo when it opened in the early 80s.

It took personnel almost an hour to move the reptile to its crate.

“Mariano showed resistance because he’s wary. He knows that he will be leaving his home,” said Valentino Ontong, a zoo personnel.

Aside from Mariano, 28 Asian box turtles, 25 red-eared sliders, 11 saltwater crocodiles, three palm civet cats, two sugar gliders, one Malay civet cat, one Celebes black ape and one Philippine crocodile were taken to Amlan.

Two mummified birds and two mummified reptiles were also transported.

As the animals were put inside the truck that will take them to Amlan, Animal Welfare Officer Dr. Pilar Romero held back tears.

“I asked the zookeeper in Amlan to please provide them with love and care. I’d visit them often if I could,” she said.

Amlan zoo manager Matthew Silorio assured that the municipal government will provide the animals with all the maintenance and medical attention they will need.

Despite the absence of the animals, Utlang said the zoo will remain open for the public until the City Government and the Cebu Provincial Government will formally turnover the lot occupied by the facility.

She said the Province is planning to convert the area into a botanical and zoological garden.

Utlang said the inevitable closure of the zoo will not be a loss of revenue to the City as it only generates a monthly income of P200,000.

“But regardless of the income, it’s better to have no city zoo at all if the whole thing is not sustainable. Let wildlife thrive naturally in areas where it still can,” she said.